New pope elected to lead Catholic Church; trench collapses on construction worker l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the election of a new pope; a worker was badly hurt at an East Valley construction site; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 8.
1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel
Featured
Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected the first American pope in history. Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.
2. Construction worker hurt
Featured
A worker is in critical condition after an incident at a construction site in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon.
3. Stray bullet fell from the sky
Featured
A man from Phoenix was hit by a stray bullet that fractured his fibula while celebrating his wife's birthday in their' Phoenix back yard.
4. Man hurt in house fire
Featured
A man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a fire early Thursday morning at a home near 91st Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix.
5. Reward offered in Emily Pike case
Featured
The FBI has issued a second reward for Emily Pike on top of the reward issued by the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Today's weather
Featured
A sunny and warmer Thursday in Phoenix with high in the mid-90s.