New pope elected to lead Catholic Church; trench collapses on construction worker l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 8, 2025 10:43am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the election of a new pope; a worker was badly hurt at an East Valley construction site; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 8.

1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel

Watch live: Robert Prevost elected as new pope, will take the name Leo XIV
Watch live: Robert Prevost elected as new pope, will take the name Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected the first American pope in history. Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

2. Construction worker hurt

Worker badly hurt at Chandler construction site
Worker badly hurt at Chandler construction site

A worker is in critical condition after an incident at a construction site in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon.

3. Stray bullet fell from the sky

Stray bullet hits man celebrating his wife's birthday, invoking discussion of Shannon's Law
Stray bullet hits man celebrating his wife's birthday, invoking discussion of Shannon's Law

A man from Phoenix was hit by a stray bullet that fractured his fibula while celebrating his wife's birthday in their' Phoenix back yard.

4. Man hurt in house fire

West Phoenix house fire leaves 1 in critical condition
West Phoenix house fire leaves 1 in critical condition

A man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a fire early Thursday morning at a home near 91st Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix.

5. Reward offered in Emily Pike case

FBI issues a reward info on the killer of Emily Pike a day after FBI Director Kash Patel meets with family
FBI issues a reward info on the killer of Emily Pike a day after FBI Director Kash Patel meets with family

The FBI has issued a second reward for Emily Pike on top of the reward issued by the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s on Thursday in Phoenix

A sunny and warmer Thursday in Phoenix with high in the mid-90s.

