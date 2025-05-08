New pope elected to lead Catholic Church; trench collapses on construction worker l Morning News Brief

article

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the election of a new pope; a worker was badly hurt at an East Valley construction site; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 8.

1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel

Featured article

2. Construction worker hurt

Featured article

3. Stray bullet fell from the sky

Featured article

4. Man hurt in house fire

Featured article

5. Reward offered in Emily Pike case

Featured article

Today's weather