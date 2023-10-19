New technology helping to improve breast cancer surgeries

New technology is improving the way Breast Cancer surgery is done.

"We wanted to get away from the wired technology, and that's where the industry has moved now to what we call ‘wireless technology,’" said Dr. Clint Merritt.

Dr. Merritt is one of the first in the nation to use the technology called Molli 2.

"When we're using it to guide our dissection, it allows me, as a surgeon, to get as close as I want to the cancer without taking off any extra breast tissue that I don't need to remove," said Dr. Merritt. "It's inserted in a small needle into the breast, so instead of leaving a wire sticking out of the breast like we used to, we now just insert a small microchip through a small needle puncture, similar to like an IV needle. Then, we essentially take the patient to the operating room, and remove the Molli device in the operating room along with the Breast Cancer."

Dr. Merritt said the technology makes the surgery less painful for the patient, and allows doctors to remove less good breast tissue. It also means fewer repeat surgeries for the patient, something that Dr. Merritt said can reduce the emotional toll.

"When they hear that explanation, and they hear that ‘wow, I’m going to walk out of the operating room, and I'm not going to be deformed in any sort of way and have my cancer gone at the same time,' you can always tell that patient has an overwhelming sense of relief," said Dr. Merritt. "When we're able to remove the Breast Cancer and not also have to put the patient through major cosmetic plastic surgery procedure, it's a win-win for everybody. Faster recovery time yet with a great cosmetic result."