New visitor center for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints set to open near Mesa temple

By
Published 
Religion
FOX 10 Phoenix

New visitors center set to open near Mesa Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple

The visitors center will open following years of construction, and officials say they took input from the youth as the building was being designed. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

MESA, Ariz. - After years of construction, a new visitors center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Mesa Temple is finally opening its doors to the public.

The new visitors center is a 18,000 square foot space where members and nonmembers of the church are welcomed to enjoy various activities. It is located right across the street from the Temple itself.

"The center standing here today is designed to provide a new and unique experience, as compared to the other visitors centers of the church of around the world," said Project Manager Tanner Kay.

The project took approximately four years to complete, and the new building was designed to include interactive features.

"So many things have changed in our world today, and we just have the benefit of so much more information, and so that’s benefited us in the way that we planned to design the center. It's reflected here today," said Kay.

Kay says the new center was designed with youth and young adults in mind.

"They are so full of ideas and enthusiasm and energy," said Kay. "We took time to listen to what they wanted, and as we prepared designs, we brought them back and we shared them again and we said, 'is this what you're sharing with us?' And they continued to give feedback."

Guests are encouraged to share their thoughts on the chalk wall, learn about their ancestors through the family search system, and take private moments to meditate.

"It's a place where I can come and connect spiritually," said one person. "Not just that, I'm able to reset from my day to day. It’s a place where I can hang out, where I can meditate. Everyone is invited to come and be able to sit and really feel the beautiful light we have in here."

The visitors center is free to the public, and will be open at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 14.

