New World screwworm in Arizona dog; major storms forecast | Nightly Roundup

From heavy rain threats later this week to a New World Screwworm case in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

1. Suspects accused of kidnapping Arizona man

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2. West Valley residents react to Halloween decoration theft

3. More rain later this week?

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4. Final campaign push ahead of midterm election

5. Screwworm case discovered in Arizona