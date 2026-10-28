New World screwworm in Arizona dog; major storms forecast | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From heavy rain threats later this week to a New World Screwworm case in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
1. Suspects accused of kidnapping Arizona man
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Two California men were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a victim near the Arizona border, driving him to Phoenix, and holding him captive at gunpoint while demanding ransom from his family in Mexico.
2. West Valley residents react to Halloween decoration theft
3. More rain later this week?
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Warm conditions will soon give way to two rounds of storms, gusty winds and rain across Arizona, with precipitation totals potentially reaching over an inch.
4. Final campaign push ahead of midterm election
5. Screwworm case discovered in Arizona
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Officials confirmed the first New World screwworm case in Arizona in a Cochise County dog. The USDA warns the pest affects livestock and pets, urging immediate reporting of infestations.