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New World screwworm in Arizona dog; major storms forecast | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 28, 2026 6:42 PM MST
Published October 28, 2026 6:42 PM MST

PHOENIX - From heavy rain threats later this week to a New World Screwworm case in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

1. Suspects accused of kidnapping Arizona man

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California duo kidnapped man in rural Arizona, held him hostage in Phoenix for ransom: prosecutors
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California duo kidnapped man in rural Arizona, held him hostage in Phoenix for ransom: prosecutors

Two California men were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a victim near the Arizona border, driving him to Phoenix, and holding him captive at gunpoint while demanding ransom from his family in Mexico.

2. West Valley residents react to Halloween decoration theft

3. More rain later this week?

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Arizona weather forecast: Big changes bring heavy rain and storm threats
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Arizona weather forecast: Big changes bring heavy rain and storm threats

Warm conditions will soon give way to two rounds of storms, gusty winds and rain across Arizona, with precipitation totals potentially reaching over an inch.

4. Final campaign push ahead of midterm election

5. Screwworm case discovered in Arizona

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New World screwworm confirmed in Arizona dog, USDA says
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New World screwworm confirmed in Arizona dog, USDA says

Officials confirmed the first New World screwworm case in Arizona in a Cochise County dog. The USDA warns the pest affects livestock and pets, urging immediate reporting of infestations.

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