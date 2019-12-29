New Year's Eve pet safety: Tips to keep your four-legged friend safe during celebrations

As the countdown begins to the new year, officials want you to take on one more task before ringing in the new year -- making sure your pet is safe.

"We understand what fireworks are, we understand the big celebrations, but to your pets, it's loud noises, it's surprises, it's these things that can cause a lot of anxiety in your pet," Michael Morefield said.

Morefield, with the Arizona Animal Welfare League, is offering some quick tips before the new year.

"The most important thing is making sure your pet is microchipped," he said. "When you make sure your pet is microchipped, you double, sometime[sic] triple the chance of them coming back to you because someone is able to scan that microchip at a vet's office and bring them in."

He says it's also important to set up a quiet place in your house for your pet.

"Nice, quiet corner where no one can bother them," he said.

Turn some music on to help drown out the sound of fireworks too. Last but not least, make sure that location is secure.

Advertisement

"Double check all doors and gates," Morefield said.

It's a nice reminder to keep everyone happy and safe before we ring in 2020.