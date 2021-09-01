Expand / Collapse search
New York flooding: Deluge halts NYC trains, pours into subway stations

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

New York City subway stations hit by flash flooding brought on by remnants of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm with some of the strongest winds ever to slam Louisiana, is estimated to have caused nearly $18 billion in damage, a modeling company firm said Wednesday.

NEW YORK - Video shows major flash flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida which left much of New York City’s subway system inundated, disrupting train services.

Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with some of the strongest winds ever to slam Louisiana, is estimated to have caused nearly $18 billion in damage, a modeling company firm said Wednesday. 

RELATED: Hurricane Ida: Damage to cost insurers $18 billion, estimate says

Video captured by New York City residents was posted on Twitter and showed flood waters pouring into the city’s underground subway system. 

New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the station.

A flash flood warning was issued for most of the city as the remnants of the storm blew into the tri-state area.

On Friday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans to survey storm damage from the hurricane and meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities.

Ida made two landfalls — first, near La Columba, Cuba on Aug. 27 with sustained winds of 80 mph and again on Sunday, Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph.

The MTA warned Wednesday night that subway service was extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

Kelly Hayes and Storyful contributed to this story. 
 