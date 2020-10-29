New York, New Jersey and Connecticut requiring Californians to quarantine before visiting
OAKLAND, Calif. - People traveling from California to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must now quarantine for two weeks after they arrive.
The tri-state area added California back to its quarantine list because of an increase in the state's testing positivity rate.
California was on the quarantine list for several months before being taken off the list last month.
People who violate the quarantine face a fine of $2,000 in New York.