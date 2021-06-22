Newborn baby's face gets cut during emergency C-section

article

The birth of their baby was supposed to be a joyous occasion for these new parents, but it quickly turned into an upsetting situation after their newborn daughter's face was cut during an emergency cesarean section.

"To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking," the baby’s grandfather, Walter Williams, told FOX 31 Denver.

The baby's parents, Reazjhana and Damarqus Williams, said they originally planned to give birth to their baby girl naturally at Denver Health Hospital.

But at some point, doctors said it soon turned into an emergency situation that needed a C-section.

"They said our baby made a sudden movement and they couldn't hear her heartbeat or find it," Damarqus recalled. "They said her face was close to the placenta wall."

"They gave me a pill to help speed up my labor and a few minutes after that I was being rushed into an emergency C-section," Reazjhana said.

Once baby Kyanni was delivered, the family said she needed 13 stitches on her face. They said a plastic surgeon came in to stitch up the newborn's cheek.

"I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section," Reazjhana said. "I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section."

According to the National Institute of Child Health, a study of C-sections delivered at 13 university centers from 1999 to 2000 showed 0.7% of more than 37,000 C-sections ended with babies having skin lacerations.

The hospital released a statement, saying, "Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority."

