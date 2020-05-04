Newsom: Certain retail sectors can open at the end of the week

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that the state would be allowing certain "low-risk" retail sectors to reopen as soon as the end of the week as long as they meet a set of strict rules.

On Thursday, the state will be providing new guidelines to allow for certain retail sectors to reopen on Friday.

He gave a few examples of what would be allowed: Bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists, noting that Mother's Day is on Sunday. Manufacturing in those related areas will also be allowed, as long as physical distancing is adhered to and workers wear protective gear. These stores will only be allowed to offer curbside pickup for the time being.

“As early as the end of this week you will have the capacity as a retailer...to begin to reopen for pickup," he said. "We are entering the next phase this week. This is a very positive sign," he said. "The data says it can happen."

Newsom also discussed allowing restaurants and hospitality industries to reopen in a "thoughtful and judicious" manner. He did not provide an exact time frame on that but said that would come closer to the end of Phase 2.

When the restrictions relax on Friday, offices will still not be allowed to open and neither will shopping malls.

If counties, such as the Bay Area, want to be more strict and not allow retail to re-open, then Newsom said he respected that and noted that some counties have fewer deaths than others and might feel more comfortable in reopening.

Newsom said he hopes Californians are pleased with this relaxation but acknowledged the many protests and lawsuits building against him, adding that he knows this retail reopening decision won't be enough for everyone.