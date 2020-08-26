Expand / Collapse search
NFL player arrested on battery charge after leaving training camp to search for missing father in Florida

Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Booking image for Mackensie Alexander

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals left training camp Tuesday to help search for his father who went missing during a berry-picking trip in Okeechobee County. Hours later he was arrested on a battery charge in Collier County.

Jean Odney Alexander, of Immokalee, Florida, was last seen Monday. He was picking palmetto berries with another man in the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park. 

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the other man left the county, "leaving Mr. Alexander behind." It's not clear where they were exactly in the park.

Photo of Jean Odney Alexander (Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)

By Monday night, Alexander was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, and search began Tuesday. 

Alexander's son, Mackensie, left training camp to join the search. 

According to the NFL Network, Mackensie was arrested on a battery charge after allegedly confronting the man who left his father behind on the trip.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are helping with the search. Anyone with information is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 763-3117.