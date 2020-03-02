NICU at St. Joseph's offering new literacy program for parents and babies

The NICU at St. Joseph's is kicking off a new reading program in honor of National Read Across America Day.

The staff at St. Joseph's Hospital has been working on a new reading program for months. Books will now be spread throughout the NICU, in rooms and pod areas for parents to read and bond with their baby.

Angie and Cole Fedora were seen reading to their baby boy Barrett. He was born premature and has been in the NICU at St. Joseph's for 80 days.

The Fedora's and all other parents will now have access to dozens of books to read to their tiny patients.

"When we read to him, we feel that he's listening because his eyes do track towards us. I think it just builds that bond," Angie said.

"The research has shown that if they hear their parents' voice for 30 minutes or more per day, they have better clinical outcomes," said Zoe Coleman, a clinical nurse manager.

The hospital launched the Littlest Readers Library Program on Monday.

The special literacy programs' first day only fitting to be held on the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

Hospital staff says parents are their baby's first teachers and reading has many benefits for babies born prematurely.

"In Utero, babies begin to learn and when they come out, they're still learning and their parents really are their best teachers and we want our parents to feel empowered and bonded to their babies and to realize that through reading, their babies can open new doors," Coleman said.

All of the books have been donated to get this program up and running, and they are always looking for more donations.