Attempted kidnapping suspect caught, man found dead in road | Nightly Roundup

Published  October 4, 2025 6:24pm MST
PHOENIX - From the arrest of the attempted kidnapping suspect in Tolleson, to a dead man found lying in a Phoenix roadway, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

1. Attempted kidnapping suspect caught 

A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl outside an elementary school on Sept. 29 has been arrested.

What we know:

Christopher Leon, 35, was taken into custody and booked on attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

2. Dead man found lying in Phoenix roadway

A 27-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the road near 37th Drive and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Bryan Desjone Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

3. Anti-ICE protests continue in Chicago

Officers shot at an armed person after officers were "rammed" and "boxed in" by 10 cars in Chicago on Saturday, authorities say.

What we know:

An armed female suspect was shot by law enforcement on Chicago's Southwest Side after several cars "rammed" and "boxed in" officers.

4. Suspect still on the run after stealing thousands

Police are searching for a man who stole several thousand dollars from an elderly victim after posing as a bank representative.

What we know:

Police are searching for a man who stole several thousand dollars from an elderly victim after posing as a bank representative.

5. Former NFL quarterback arrested after stabbing left him hospitalized

Former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez, 38, was hospitalized and later arrested after a reported stabbing in Indianapolis, authorities said.

What we know:

Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez, 38, was arrested after being stabbed and hospitalized in Indianapolis.

