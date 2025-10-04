Attempted kidnapping suspect caught, man found dead in road | Nightly Roundup

From the arrest of the attempted kidnapping suspect in Tolleson, to a dead man found lying in a Phoenix roadway, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

1. Attempted kidnapping suspect caught

Christopher Leon, 35, was taken into custody and booked on attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

2. Dead man found lying in Phoenix roadway

The victim, identified as Bryan Desjone Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

3. Anti-ICE protests continue in Chicago

An armed female suspect was shot by law enforcement on Chicago's Southwest Side after several cars "rammed" and "boxed in" officers.

4. Suspect still on the run after stealing thousands

Police are searching for a man who stole several thousand dollars from an elderly victim after posing as a bank representative.

5. Former NFL quarterback arrested after stabbing left him hospitalized

Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez, 38, was arrested after being stabbed and hospitalized in Indianapolis.

A look at your weather tonight

