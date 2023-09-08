Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Camera captures shocking truck theft; police still looking for Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX - From a mother's search for justice following her son's shooting death to a brazen theft that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 8, 2023.

1. Shocking truck theft caught on camera

Arizona man's new truck stolen, disassembled within a day
Arizona man's new truck stolen, disassembled within a day

Surveillance video captures the moment a new pickup truck was stolen in the Phoenix area, but it was what happened to the truck afterwards that left the owner stunned.

2. Man accused of killing worker at pharmacy chain

Man accused of shooting, killing Mesa CVS Pharmacy employee
Man accused of shooting, killing Mesa CVS Pharmacy employee

A person is dead, according to Mesa Police officials, following a shooting that happened inside a CVS pharmacy store.

3. Mom speaks out as police continue to search for her son's killer

Mother still searching for justice months after her son was killed in Phoenix
Mother still searching for justice months after her son was killed in Phoenix

It has been months since Daniel Perez Jr. was shot and killed by a man who broke into a home in Phoenix, and yet, no arrests have been made in connection with Perez's death. Now, his mother is demanding answers, as well as justice.

4. Court docs detail shocking stabbing of Phoenix woman

Man fled to Mexico after stabbing his girlfriend 26 times in Phoenix, court documents say
Man fled to Mexico after stabbing his girlfriend 26 times in Phoenix, court documents say

An autopsy later performed revealed Hawking had been stabbed 26 times. Part of a knife was still lodged in her back.

5. Monsoon takes toll on Arizona nature

Hundreds of saguaros toppled at Saguaro National Park after strong monsoon storm
Hundreds of saguaros toppled at Saguaro National Park after strong monsoon storm

A "blowdown" event took place on Aug. 22, causing the saguaros to be uprooted, snapped along the trunks or broken at the arms or the tops.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Sept. 8-10
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Sept. 8-10

Check out Maluma, Mexico Unearthed Wine Festival, Phoenix Mercury Fan Appreciation Night and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Also, avoid these roads this weekend

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 8-11
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 8-11

Watch out for closures on I-17, US 60, I-10 and more this weekend.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/8/2023

We can expect a weekend of excessive heat, but could rain be just around the corner?