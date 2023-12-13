Nightly Roundup: Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash; missing woman's body found near landfill

Expand / Collapse search

Tonight's top stories include the backlash comedian Matt Rife is facing after comments he allegedly made to a little boy. Another top story is the family of Kenneka Jenkins, the woman who died in a freezer, getting $6+ million in a settlement.

1. Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash for allegedly telling 6-year-old how his mother affords presents

Comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash on social media after allegedly telling a 6-year-old boy about the way his mother buys presents for him.

2. Family of Kenneka Jenkins, who died in hotel freezer, to receive more than $6 million in settlement

Relatives of a 19-year-old woman who died after becoming locked inside a freezer at a Rosemont hotel will receive more than $6 million in a wrongful death settlement.

3. Family of motorcyclist killed in Carefree hit-and-run offers $20K reward

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old David Hadrich was hit by a driver just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 near Cave Creek and Pima roads

4. Body of missing Arizona woman found near landfill

Deputies responded to the scene and found "suspicious circumstances," including "unexplained injuries" on the body.

5. 1 hospitalized after explosion in Phoenix, firefighters say

One person has been hospitalized following an explosion inside a business in Phoenix.