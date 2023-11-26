Nightly Roundup: Deadly hit-and-run investigation; mother reportedly dies after drinking too much water

Tonight's top stories include the report of a woman named Iris Billy being killed by a hit-and-run driver; a mother in England reportedly dying after drinking too much water and two teen girls being shot at a reported house party in Casa Grande.
1. Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation
A woman named Iris Billy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hondah on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on Nov. 23, police said.
2. Mother of 2 dies after drinking too much water while medical staff was distracted by phones, inquest finds
Michelle Whitehead, 45, had been admitted to a British medical center in 2021 for a mental breakdown.
3. Questions remain after 2 teen girls were shot at a Casa Grande house party, police say
Two teen girls were shot at an apparent house party in Casa Grande early Sunday morning, the police department said. Reports say one of the girls was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the head.
4. Body found at a Phoenix park: What we know so far
Phoenix Police are investigating after a body was found in a park next to a residential area on Sunday.
5. Force of deadly crash in Tempe splits car in half
Two people are dead, and a driver was injured after a car crash near Rural and Broadway roads.