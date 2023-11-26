Nightly Roundup: Deadly hit-and-run investigation; mother reportedly dies after drinking too much water

Tonight's top stories include the report of a woman named Iris Billy being killed by a hit-and-run driver; a mother in England reportedly dying after drinking too much water and two teen girls being shot at a reported house party in Casa Grande.

1. Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation

Featured article

2. Mother of 2 dies after drinking too much water while medical staff was distracted by phones, inquest finds

Featured article

3. Questions remain after 2 teen girls were shot at a Casa Grande house party, police say

Featured article

4. Body found at a Phoenix park: What we know so far

Featured article

5. Force of deadly crash in Tempe splits car in half