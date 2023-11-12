Nightly Roundup: Deadly shooting at 'unregulated rave party'; 1 killed at Phoenix house party

Tonight's top stories include a report of a deadly "unregulated rave party" in the Arizona desert; a child killed in a Chandler crash being remembered; and some insight into Matthew Perry's recent funeral.
1. 1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County
A person is dead and another is hurt in a shooting the morning after an "unregulated rave party" in Pinal County.
2. Hundreds of people seen fleeing from deadly house party shooting in Phoenix, PD says
A 23-year-old man is dead after a massive house party shooting and the Phoenix Police Department needs help finding out what happened.
3. Matthew Perry’s friend Hank Azaria says co-star’s ‘sad’ funeral was full of ‘laughing and crying’
Actor Hank Azaria was a dear companion for his "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry leading up to his death.
4. Driver killed in Peoria head-on crash, four others injured
A head-on crash in Peoria killed a 58-year-old man just before midnight on Saturday and injured four others.
5. Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says
A child is dead and a man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chandler on Saturday.