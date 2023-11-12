Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Deadly shooting at 'unregulated rave party'; 1 killed at Phoenix house party

FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a report of a deadly "unregulated rave party" in the Arizona desert; a child killed in a Chandler crash being remembered; and some insight into Matthew Perry's recent funeral.

1. 1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County

1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County

A person is dead and another is hurt in a shooting the morning after an "unregulated rave party" in Pinal County.

2. Hundreds of people seen fleeing from deadly house party shooting in Phoenix, PD says

Hundreds of people seen fleeing from deadly house party shooting in Phoenix, PD says

A 23-year-old man is dead after a massive house party shooting and the Phoenix Police Department needs help finding out what happened.

3. Matthew Perry’s friend Hank Azaria says co-star’s ‘sad’ funeral was full of ‘laughing and crying’

Matthew Perry’s friend Hank Azaria says co-star’s ‘sad’ funeral was full of ‘laughing and crying’

Actor Hank Azaria was a dear companion for his "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry leading up to his death.

4. Driver killed in Peoria head-on crash, four others injured

Driver killed in Peoria head-on crash, four others injured

A head-on crash in Peoria killed a 58-year-old man just before midnight on Saturday and injured four others.

5. Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says

Child dead, man badly hurt after car crashes into them in Chandler, FD says

A child is dead and a man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chandler on Saturday.