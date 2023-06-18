Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Do you think you're rich? Arizona mugshot getting attention online

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
PHOENIX - From a deadly weekend in parts of the East Valley, to a mugshot from western Arizona that is getting some attention online, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 18, 2023.

1. Wealth and Americans

Do you think you're rich? Here's what Americans say
Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say

What do you think is the dollar amount that most Americans said it takes to be considered wealthy?

2. Deadly incident in the East Valley

Man stabbed to death in Gilbert parking lot
Man stabbed to death in Gilbert parking lot

The man, described only as being 22 years old, was located near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue at 1:16 a.m. on June 18.

3. Wild horse dies while mating

(Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said.

It happened earlier in the week. Witnesses saw a stallion aggressively chasing a wild mare and trying to breed her.

4. Mugshot of Arizona man getting attention online

Arizona man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot fire department personnel
Arizona man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot fire department personnel

A northwestern Arizona man has been arrested for making alleged threats to shoot people, according to officials with the Bullhead City Police Department.

5. 2 killed in western Arizona homicide

Police: 2 killed in Bullhead City double homicide, suspect shot by neighbor
Police: 2 killed in Bullhead City double homicide, suspect shot by neighbor

Two people were killed in Bullhead City and detectives are investigating their deaths as homicides, the police department said on June 16.