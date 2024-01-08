Nightly Roundup: Dog tries to free his friends; woman shoots at suspect trying to break in

Tonight's top stories include the adorable report of a Tempe Police officer catching a dog after he escaped his kennel, set off the alarm, then tried to free his friends. Another top story is a woman using a gun her dad advised her to get against a suspect trying to break into her home.
1. Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer
2. 'It took a lot of courage': Phoenix woman shoots at suspect trying to break into her home
A Phoenix woman took out her gun and started firing at a suspect, through the door, who was trying to break into her apartment. "My dad had been telling me to get a gun for a long time and I finally did earlier this year."
3. Pedestrians trying to get injured dog out of Phoenix roadway fatally struck by car
Two people were hit by a car as they were trying to help an injured dog out of the road in Paradise Valley, police said. Both people, along with the dog, died as a result.
4. Phoenix woman accused of feeding NyQuil to infant child who later died | Crime Files
A Phoenix woman is accused of murder and child abuse, following an incident that killed her one-month-old child.
5. Man finds iPhone 'perfectly intact' that likely fell 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines flight
The man said the iPhone was found still in airplane mode and open to a baggage claim number for Alaska Airlines flight 1282, which suffered an inflight blowout and was forced to make an emergency landing.