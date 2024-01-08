Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Nightly Roundup: Dog tries to free his friends; woman shoots at suspect trying to break in

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the adorable report of a Tempe Police officer catching a dog after he escaped his kennel, set off the alarm, then tried to free his friends. Another top story is a woman using a gun her dad advised her to get against a suspect trying to break into her home.

1. Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer

2. 'It took a lot of courage': Phoenix woman shoots at suspect trying to break into her home

A Phoenix woman took out her gun and started firing at a suspect, through the door, who was trying to break into her apartment. "My dad had been telling me to get a gun for a long time and I finally did earlier this year."

3. Pedestrians trying to get injured dog out of Phoenix roadway fatally struck by car

Two people were hit by a car as they were trying to help an injured dog out of the road in Paradise Valley, police said. Both people, along with the dog, died as a result.

4. Phoenix woman accused of feeding NyQuil to infant child who later died | Crime Files

A Phoenix woman is accused of murder and child abuse, following an incident that killed her one-month-old child.

5. Man finds iPhone 'perfectly intact' that likely fell 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines flight

The man said the iPhone was found still in airplane mode and open to a baggage claim number for Alaska Airlines flight 1282, which suffered an inflight blowout and was forced to make an emergency landing.