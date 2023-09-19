Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Injured hiker abandoned by friends; bee incident kills man

PHOENIX - From a Phoenix area incident that seriously injured two people, to a bee incident out of state that killed a man, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

1. Injured person abandoned by friends during Grand Canyon hike

A 63-year-old hiker was rescued Friday at Grand Canyon National Park after he was injured in a fall and his group of friends left him behind to continue their "backpacking adventure," authorities said.

2. Serious injuries reported in East Valley incident

Chandler Fire officials say two people have been seriously injured, following an incident in the East Valley city.

3. Man dead following bee incident

Beekeepers warn if you ever find yourself where bees are attacking you, the most important thing to do is protect your face and run indoors or get into a vehicle. Those who study bees' behaviors also warn not to fight the insects because they have the advantage of numbers and the gift of flight.

4. Bacterial infection results in amputation for woman

Laura Barajas bought fish from a grocery store in San Jose and cooked it herself. The next day she was admitted to a local hospital and diagnosed with Vibrio Vulnificus, a bacterial infection.

5. Woman arrested multiple times back in custody

A woman who has been arrested 35 times in Arizona is back in police custody after a violent confrontation at a Phoenix gas station.

Also read…

A piece of horseracing history in the Phoenix area is coming to an end.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/19/2023

It has been a rather nice day, in terms of temperatures. How long will this streak of double-digit days last?