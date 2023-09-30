Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
7
High Wind Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Nightly Roundup: Landfill fire in the East Valley; government shutdown avoided, at least for now

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a big fire at an East Valley landfill to the latest on a government shutdown that was averted in the 11th hour, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

1. Big fire seen in East Valley

Fire burning at East Valley landfill: Scottsdale FD
Fire burning at East Valley landfill: Scottsdale FD

Our crews are at the scene of a rather sizeable fire that is burning in a portion of the East Valley.

2. Government shutdown avoided (for now)

Government shutdown averted: Congress passes 45-day funding plan
Government shutdown averted: Congress passes 45-day funding plan

The rushed package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion.

3. Deadly shooting investigation

Woman dies in South Phoenix shooting, man hurt
Woman dies in South Phoenix shooting, man hurt

The incident happened just south of 7th Avenue and Southern at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

4. Death investigation in the West Valley

Bodies of 2 men found in Glendale, police investigating
Bodies of 2 men found in Glendale, police investigating

Glendale Police were called after hearing reports of shots being fired in the area.

5. Ongoing controversy over Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation

Charges dropped against Arizona animal abuse suspect: Here's what to know
Charges dropped against Arizona animal abuse suspect: Here's what to know

It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.

Also Read: Chandler PD conducted prior welfare checks at home of woman suspected of abusing dogs, elderly mother

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Weekend Weather Forecast - 9/29 - 9/30

A cooler and windy weekend is ahead for the Valley.