Nightly Roundup: Landfill fire in the East Valley; government shutdown avoided, at least for now

PHOENIX - From a big fire at an East Valley landfill to the latest on a government shutdown that was averted in the 11th hour, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 30, 2023.
1. Big fire seen in East Valley
Our crews are at the scene of a rather sizeable fire that is burning in a portion of the East Valley.
2. Government shutdown avoided (for now)
The rushed package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion.
3. Deadly shooting investigation
The incident happened just south of 7th Avenue and Southern at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
4. Death investigation in the West Valley
Glendale Police were called after hearing reports of shots being fired in the area.
5. Ongoing controversy over Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation
It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.
Also Read: Chandler PD conducted prior welfare checks at home of woman suspected of abusing dogs, elderly mother
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Weekend Weather Forecast - 9/29 - 9/30
A cooler and windy weekend is ahead for the Valley.