Nightly Roundup: Latest on Maine shooting; crime wave leaves Laveen residents worried

PHOENIX - From the latest on the Maine mass shooting to a big fentanyl bust along a major highway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

1. Latest on the Maine mass shooting

Updates on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Robert C. Card, the person of interest in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, has not yet been captured, authorities said Thursday morning.

2. Some Laveen area residents worried over crime

Crime wave leaves residents in parts of Laveen fed up

Residents and business owners in a portion of Laveen say they are fed up with crime, as police officials say they have made over 123 arrests in the area since May 17.

3. A lucky man, a lucky bet

World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely

Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.

4. Crash sends 4 to the hospital

4 taken to the hospital following crash in Phoenix

Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Phoenix, according to fire officials.

5. Big fentanyl seizure along the I-10

Over $1m worth of fentanyl seized along California highway

A drug bust in California resulted in the seizure of fentanyl valued at over a million dollars. The drugs were found inside a car that was headed for Arizona.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Afternoon Weather Forecast - 10/26/2023

We can expect some more pleasant weather in the days ahead!