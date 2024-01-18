Nightly Roundup: Man accused of murdering Phoenix girl; HOA rule sparks dispute

PHOENIX - From the arrest of a man in connection with a girl's murder last year to a dispute over trees in one North Valley neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 18, 2024.
1. Arrest made in 2023 murder of Phoenix girl
Police say a suspect has been arrested and a person of interest is being sought in connection to a west Phoenix drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl dead.
2. A fight over trees in Phoenix
A dispute over palm trees is growing in a neighborhood in North Phoenix, following a decision by the neighborhood's HOA to ban them from front yards.
3. Arrest made in East Valley sex assault
Investigators say detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer. He was found and arrested at his home in Phoenix on Jan. 17.
4. Sextortions on the rise
Sextortion: FBI agents alarmed by new trend
5. Will you ditch your smartphone for money?
Siggi's, the New York-based yogurt company, is offering big bucks if you do a digital detox
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/18/2024
A new round of stormy weather is just around the corner.