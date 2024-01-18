Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Man accused of murdering Phoenix girl; HOA rule sparks dispute

PHOENIX - From the arrest of a man in connection with a girl's murder last year to a dispute over trees in one North Valley neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

1. Arrest made in 2023 murder of Phoenix girl

Suspect arrested, person of interest sought in Phoenix teen girl's murder
Police say a suspect has been arrested and a person of interest is being sought in connection to a west Phoenix drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl dead.

2. A fight over trees in Phoenix

North Phoenix HOA bans palm trees from front yards, sparks community outcry
A dispute over palm trees is growing in a neighborhood in North Phoenix, following a decision by the neighborhood's HOA to ban them from front yards.

3. Arrest made in East Valley sex assault

Phoenix man arrested in Chandler sex assault
Investigators say detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer. He was found and arrested at his home in Phoenix on Jan. 17.

4. Sextortions on the rise

Sextortion: FBI agents alarmed by new trend

5. Will you ditch your smartphone for money?

Can you ditch your cellphone for an entire month? This company will pay thousands if you do
Siggi's, the New York-based yogurt company, is offering big bucks if you do a digital detox

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/18/2024

A new round of stormy weather is just around the corner.