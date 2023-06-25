Nightly Roundup: Phoenix Mercury fires head coach, crash investigation near Lake Pleasant

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Nightly Roundup: Phoenix Mercury fires head coach, crash investigation near Lake Pleasant

By FOX 10 Staff
FOX 10 Phoenix

From crashes to a major shake up for the Phoenix Mercury, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. 2-car crash ends deadly in Scottsdale on Loop 101, DPS says

2-car crash ends deadly in Scottsdale on Loop 101, DPS says
2-car crash ends deadly in Scottsdale on Loop 101, DPS says

A person died in a crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after rear-ending a driver and then crashing into a canal, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sunday.

2. Impairment investigated in 2-car crash near Lake Pleasant, DPS says

Impairment investigated in 2-car crash near Lake Pleasant, DPS says
Impairment investigated in 2-car crash near Lake Pleasant, DPS says

A two-car crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant sent four people to the hospital with one of them being in serious life-threatening condition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

3. Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say
Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

The woman reportedly took a photo of the Uber driver after shooting him, then sent it to her boyfriend before she called 911.

4. Last-place Phoenix Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard

Last-place Phoenix Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard
Last-place Phoenix Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard

The Mercury have gotten off to a rough start, dropping 10 of their first 12 games, including a 97-74 loss in Seattle on Saturday night.

5. Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured
Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured

Three dogs are now dead after an attack in Sierra Vista that killed a woman and severely wounded a man.