Nightly Roundup: Phoenix Mercury fires head coach, crash investigation near Lake Pleasant

From crashes to a major shake up for the Phoenix Mercury, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix.
1. 2-car crash ends deadly in Scottsdale on Loop 101, DPS says
A person died in a crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale after rear-ending a driver and then crashing into a canal, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sunday.
2. Impairment investigated in 2-car crash near Lake Pleasant, DPS says
A two-car crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant sent four people to the hospital with one of them being in serious life-threatening condition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
3. Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say
The woman reportedly took a photo of the Uber driver after shooting him, then sent it to her boyfriend before she called 911.
4. Last-place Phoenix Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard
The Mercury have gotten off to a rough start, dropping 10 of their first 12 games, including a 97-74 loss in Seattle on Saturday night.
5. Sierra Vista dog attack leaves woman dead, man critically injured
Three dogs are now dead after an attack in Sierra Vista that killed a woman and severely wounded a man.