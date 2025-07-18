No A/C reported at Phoenix apartment complex; fallout from Coldplay kiss cam | Nightly Roundup

article
From residents at a Phoenix apartment complex reporting there hasn't been A/C for weeks, to the fallout of an alleged affair being caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Victims' families seek more than $360M in deadly Falcon Field Airport crash
Families of five people killed in a deadly plane crash at Falcon Field Airport on Nov. 5 are seeking more than $360 million from the city of Mesa.
2. Coldplay Kiss Cam triggers 'formal investigation' into Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot
Astronomer's board steps in after jumbotron footage of CEO and HR chief goes viral.
3. Three LA sheriff's deputies killed in explosion
Three sheriff's deputies were killed following an explosion at a training facility in East Los Angeles Friday morning.
4. Woman killed in shooting involving PCSO deputies identified
A 46-year-old woman was killed in San Tan Valley after a pursuit led to a crash and a shootout with Pinal County Sheriff's deputies has been identified.
5. Residents at The Elton apartments in Phoenix report no AC for weeks
Residents of The Elton apartments in Phoenix say they have suffered for weeks without air conditioning during the scorching summer, a situation linked to one death and the hospitalization of a pregnant woman.