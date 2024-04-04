Expand / Collapse search
No Labels group stops 2024 presidential campaign effort

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  April 4, 2024 12:43pm MST
Politics
FOX TV Stations
05496f51- article

FILE - People attend the launch of the unaffiliated political organization known as No Labels Dec.13, 2010, at Columbia University in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The No Labels group announced on Thursday it will no longer be running its third-party presidential campaign after strategists for the organization couldn’t find a candidate. 

"No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House," Nancy Jacobson, the group's CEO, said in a statement. "No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down." 

The decision comes after months of discussions for the No Labels group, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from a donor list it has kept secret. 

It also further cements a general election rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 

The Wall Street Journal first reported the group’s decision. 

What is No Labels? 

No Labels is a third-party presidential movement that attempted to launch an independent candidate for president in the 2024 election. 

In February, No Labels national co-chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis told MSNBC's "The Weekend" that the group would decide whether to move forward with a "unity ticket" –  a presidential nominee from one major party and a vice presidential nominee from the other. 

"A unity ticket means a Republican and a Democrat. And we are talking to Republicans, Democrats, and independents," Chavis, a longtime civil rights activist and former executive director of the NAACP, said. 

Chavis said that No Labels had qualified for the ballot in 16 states ahead of the 2024 election as of Feb. 19 and was still working to qualify for all 50. 

RELATED: 6 in 10 people doubt Biden, Trump mental capabilities in new AP poll 

With a Biden-Trump rematch that few Americans are excited about, No Labels believed a bipartisan ticket could have wide appeal.  

Group officials have said they were communicating with several potential candidates but have not disclosed any names.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she's not interested in running as a No Labels candidate. After Haley dropped out of the Republican race. No Labels in a statement congratulated her for "running a great campaign and appealing to the large swath of commonsense voters." 

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is not seeking re-election this year, has said he will not seek the presidency. Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who had been involved with No Labels, is instead seeking a U.S. Senate seat in November. 

Some have been critical of how the group won't disclose its donors or much of its decision-making. No Labels has stockpiled cash from people it has declined to name, including former Republican donors who have become disenchanted with the party's direction in the Trump era. 

Critics and observers also believed it would be challenging for No Labels or any third-party ticket to have a chance in November. 

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 