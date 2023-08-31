No officers hurt in Casa Grande shooting, police say
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in Casa Grande are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, which is adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary School.
Police say there is no active threat and all students at the school will be sent home.
No officers are hurt. No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Area where the shooting happened: