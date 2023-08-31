No officers hurt in Casa Grande shooting, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:59 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:15 PM MST, Mohave County, Pima County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:42 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:15 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

No officers hurt in Casa Grande shooting, police say

By
Published 
Updated 4:01PM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in Casa Grande are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, which is adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

Police say there is no active threat and all students at the school will be sent home.

No officers are hurt. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the shooting happened: