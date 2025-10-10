Expand / Collapse search
No officers hurt in shooting involving Phoenix Police near downtown

By
Published  October 10, 2025 8:01pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A shooting involving Phoenix Police officers broke out near downtown on Friday, Oct. 10.
    • No officers were injured, police said, and there are no outstanding suspects.

PHOENIX - A shooting involving Phoenix Police officers happened in central Phoenix on Friday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 10 incident has roads shut down in the area of 16th and Roosevelt streets, the police department said, including the I-10 off ramp at 16th Street.

No officers were injured, and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Stay with FOX 10 for updates on this developing story.

Map of the area where the incident happened

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to this shooting.

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

