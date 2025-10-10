No officers hurt in shooting involving Phoenix Police near downtown

article

A shooting involving Phoenix Police officers happened in central Phoenix on Friday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 10 incident has roads shut down in the area of 16th and Roosevelt streets, the police department said, including the I-10 off ramp at 16th Street.

No officers were injured, and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to this shooting.