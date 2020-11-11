Denzel Washington 'safe' after reports of smoke at his Beverly Crest mansion

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington was safe after firefighters responded to his Beverly Crest on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a call from a home in the gated Beverly Park neighborhood. Public records show the home is owned by Mundy Lane Entertainment, which is Washington's company.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said everyone was safely evacuated from the home. Following an investigation, firefighters determined that no flames were discovered.

LAFD is investigating where the smoke from the home's second floor came from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

