No tuition increase for Arizona public university students during 2020-2021 school year

Arizona students attending the state's three public universities will not have to pay more for tuition for the upcoming school year.

According to a statement released by the Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday, there will be no resident tuition increase for students at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and University of Arizona.

While there will be no resident tuition increases, ABOR did approve of a number of other fees and tuition increases.

Arizona State University

Officials say for ASU, ABOR approved a maximum 5% increase for non-resident undergraduate and online credit hour tuition rates for the 2020-2021 academic year. The university will have the flexibility to adjust tuition within that range, due to unprecedented circumstances.

In addition, officials say college fees for online undergraduate students will be established, and ASU is authorized to increase the nonresident undergraduate college fees for immersion students for up to 5%. There will also be three new graduate program fees established.

Northern Arizona University

ABOR officials say the school will continue with its Pledge guarantee program, with most continuing undergraduate students seeing no increases in tuition and mandatory fees.

Meanwhile, there will be a 0.5% increase in tuition for new undergraduate, non-resident students on the Pledge program, and a 3% increase for students not in the Pledge program.

Officials also say there will be five new graduate program fees and one new undergraduate program fee established.

University of Arizona

Officials say the school will continue with its Tuition Guarantee Program, meaning a majority of continuing undergraduate students will have no tuition or mandatory fee increases.

Officials say there will be a 3% tuition increase for new resident College of Medicine students, and an annual $45,000 in-state tuition and a $69,999 non-resident tuition for the inaugural year of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

In addition, officials say a number of class fees will be established.

"It is excellent news for our resident students who will have zero increase in tuition for the coming year. We’re committed to increasing educational attainment among Arizonans, especially during this challenging time when so many are out of work," said ABOR Executive Director John Arnold, in the statement.