Nominations announced for 2020 Image Awards

Powered by the series "When They See Us" and the film "Dolemite is My Name," Netflix led the list of nominations announced Thursday for the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

The awards honor the "accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors."

"When They See Us" was among five nominees for best television movie, limited series or dramatic special, along with Netflix's "American Son," BET Network's "Being Mary Jane" and HBO's "Native Son" and "True Detective."

"When They See Us" also scored five nominations for cast members in the acting categories.

"Dolemite is My Name," starring Eddie Murphy, was nominated for best motion picture, along with "Harriet," "Just Mercy," "Queen & Slim" and "Us."

Netflix scored 42 nominations overall, with 30 in the television categories and 12 in the motion picture categories. Thanks largely to "Us," "Queen & Slim" and "Little," Universal Pictures led the film categories with 15 nominations.

The awards ceremony is set for Feb. 22 in Pasadena for a two-hour special that will air on BET.

Here is a list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Ballers" (HBO)

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Dear White People" (Netflix)

"grown-ish" (Freeform)

"The Neighborhood" (CBS)



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish" (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer, "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson, "Ballers" (HBO)

Tracy Morgan, "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

"Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

"Greenleaf" (OWN)

"Queen Sugar" (OWN)

"The Chi" (Showtime)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter "Pose" (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe "Queen Sugar'' (OWN)

Omari Hardwick, "Power" (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1" (FOX)

Regina King, "Watchmen" (HBO)

Rutina Wesley, "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Simone Missick, "All Rise" (CBS)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo, "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito, "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau, "Claws" (TNT)

Nigel Thatch, "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"American Son" (Netflix)

"Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

"Native Son" (HBO)

"True Detective" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Ethan Henru Herisse, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Idris Elba, "Luther" (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union, "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington, "American Son" (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer, "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

"PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools" (PBS)

"Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)

"The Breakfast Club" (REVOLT)

"The Story of God with Morgan Freeman" (National Geographic)

"Unsung" (TV One)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

"Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyonce (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

"I Used To Know H.E.R.," H.E.R. (RCA Records)

"Sketchbook," Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

"Worthy" India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix)

"Harriet" (Focus Features)

"Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

"Us" (Universal Pictures)

