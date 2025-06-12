Expand / Collapse search
North Phoenix construction worker becomes trapped in deep trench

Published  June 12, 2025 3:37pm MST
North Phoenix
The Brief

    • A worker needed to be rescued from a deep trench on Thursday morning after his "safe box slid."
    • It happened near 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard on June 11 at around 10:30 a.m.

PHOENIX - A construction worker was rescued after becoming trapped in a trench in north Phoenix on Thursday.

What we know:

The June 12 incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard.

"Crews arrived and found one worker in a 12 foot by 27 foot wide trench who was partially trapped after his safe box slid. Firefighters assisted with the help of heavy equipment operators to move the safe box over the patient and made it safe to extricate him out of danger," Phoenix Fire Capt. Daniel Lee said.

They used an excavator and rope to rescue him. The fire department said he wasn't pinned by dirt or material, and that he just wasn't able to get out due to the depth of the trench.

The worker is stable at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The worker wasn't identified.

We don't know the type of construction site the rescue happened at.

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

