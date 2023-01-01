Expand / Collapse search
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

By KTVU staff
Published 
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2
5.4 quake article

A strong quake shook Northern California on New Year's Day.

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning.

A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS said.

This comes as many in the area have been living through aftershocks from the 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20. 

ALSO: Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury

That quake left two people dead, caused gas leaks, left thousands without power, and buckled highways.

KTVU is working to find out if there was any reported damage or injuries in this morning's quake.