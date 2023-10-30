Not too late to buy World Series 2023 tickets, but they'll cost a pretty penny

It’s not too late to get tickets to a World Series game between the Diamondbacks and Rangers, but you’ll have to get them from a re-seller.

All three home games are sold out, but there are plenty of tickets being re-sold and prices have been dropping.

Not by a lot though.

If you’re looking for the cheapest ticket to get into the stadium, expect to pay more than $400 per ticket, SeatGeek says.

A ticket to Chase Field for a 2023 World Series game will cost on average nearly $900.

For many, being able to afford tickets, meant making some sacrifices.

"Our 30th anniversary is in April. We were going to take a big trip for that, but we decided to get this early and celebrate," Gina Wilson said. "When it's an experience like this, you have to make a sacrifice and do it, you have to live life and take the bull by the horns and do it when you can."

Many ticket holders are making this event a family affair.

"Flew my mom in from California. She was at the 2001 World Series. She's a good luck charm for the Diamondbacks," John Virga said. "Make it happen this Wednesday, the Diamondbacks are going to win the World Series again."

The experience is priceless for some.

"Once in a lifetime. We're here to support the diamondbacks, I'd pay any amount," Justin Janecek said.

According to StubHub, game 5 at Chase Field saw a 27% jump in ticket sales over the weekend. Tickets for that game start at more than $530.

Or, you can head to the ballpark and take your chances, like Tom Luzzi who traveled here from Canada.

"I want to find one hopefully by the 2nd inning, there will be somebody willing to discount the tickets," he said.

Arizonans bought more than 70% of home game tickets to the World Series this week. The capacity at Chase Field is 48,519.