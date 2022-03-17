Expand / Collapse search

NTSB: Amateur-built airplane began to break up before crash

Published 
Updated March 18, 2022 6:45AM
Mohave County
Associated Press

NTSB releases preliminary report on northwest Arizona plane crash

Federal authorities say 73-year-old Richard Moynihan was flying an experimental small plane when it started breaking apart mid-air and crashed near Kingman.

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A Nevada man's experimental small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona after breaking up in midair, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released on March 17.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said previously that the pilot, 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed Feb. 19 near Triangle Airpark about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Kingman.

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the amateur-built Vans RV-7A had "an in-flight breakup" while making a "rapid descending turn" and then spiraled nose-down into the ground,

"Several pieces of aircraft structure were seen falling from the airplane as it descended to the ground," the preliminary report said.

The crash destroyed the plane and left debris scattered near U.S. 93, the sheriff's office said.



 

More Arizona headlines:

Man dies in Phoenix apartment complex fire
article

Man dies in Phoenix apartment complex fire

Firefighters say a man has died after a fire burned an apartment near 37th Avenue and Camelback after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

Senate OKs sending transportation tax to Maricopa County voters
article

Senate OKs sending transportation tax to Maricopa County voters

Proponents of extending an existing half-cent sales tax that funds Maricopa County transportation projects are closer to seeing it on the county ballot in November after the state Senate approved the measure.

9 people held hostage during Glendale jewelry store robbery at Arrowhead Towne Center, 4 arrested
article

9 people held hostage during Glendale jewelry store robbery at Arrowhead Towne Center, 4 arrested

No one was hurt, but police say the victims are still shaken by the incident near 75th Ave. and Bell Rd. Now we're seeing the moments of the suspects being taken into custody.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.