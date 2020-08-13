Expand / Collapse search
Number of Americans filing for unemployment falls below 1M for first time since pandemic started

By Christopher Rugaber
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Companies hiring during the pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and surging unemployment rates, some companies are still hiring.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March.

The latest jobless claims figures from the Labor Department, which cover the week ending August 8, show that 963,000 workers sought aid last week, pushing the total number since the shutdown began to nearly 56 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1.12 million new claims.

The figure -- the lowest since March 14, just as the pandemic brought the economy to a grinding halt -- indicates there's still driving power behind the job market's recovery, despite fears that flare-up in COVID-19 cases and a fresh round of business closures would derail its early recovery.

It marks the first time in 21 weeks that jobless claims came in below 1 million; before the pandemic, the record high was 695,000, set in 1982.

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Continuing claims, the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell by 604,000 to 15.48 million.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.