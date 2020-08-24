Expand / Collapse search
Nurse helps to give residents of Navajo Nation 'equal opportunities to fight this virus'


Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Navajo Nation was one of the hardest hit spots during the pandemic.

An Arizona ICU nurse who treats COVID-19 patients took it upon herself to selflessly begin raising awareness and donations for those in the Navajo Nation during the pandemic.

"It is incredible. It goes to show strength in numbers and the power of the community," said Lauren Leander, an ICU nurse at Banner Hospital.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she's been helping residents in the Navajo Nation. "Their reality is so different than ours," she said.

Leander might be remembered from a picture of her standing in front of protestors who were demanding for a state reopening.

Her notoriety helped her gain momentum in her work to raise awareness about what those in the Navajo Nation are facing.

“We forget they live in our backyard. They are our neighbors we share a state with and surrounding states with," she said.

People in the Navajo Nation are dying at four times the rate of other populations, Leander explained, saying they are at a greater risk because one in five has diabetes and one in three suffers from obesity -- making the virus extremely dangerous.

Leander says things have not gone back to normal. "Everything is shut down, boarded up. It’s a ghost town."

She adds, “They are anticipating a second wave, so their plan of action is bunker down until a vaccine is available."

Months ago, Leander started a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal to reach $20,000. Now, she is at nearly $300,000 with a new goal of $500,000.

She's providing supplies for hospitals in the Navajo Nation as well as isolation kits and other materials residents need to stay at home for long periods of time.

“It’s just raising these people up. It is giving them a chance to survive, equal opportunities to fight this virus like everyone," Leander said.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit this link.