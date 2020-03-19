Nursing home asks public to send in letters, photos, and artwork for company

article

A local nursing home is asking for some snail-mail to lift their residents' spirits during their time separated from loved ones.

Heartis Senior Living Clear Lake wants you to send in pictures, letters, and artwork from you and your family. Since the COVID-19 outbreak puts the elderly at risk, those in senior centers are stuck indoors and away from their families.

"Are you at home looking for something to do? We are looking for PenPals! Our residents would love to receive pictures, letters, or drawings from you and your kids. Help us feel the love while we stay indoors and out of harm’s way," the center posted to their Facebook page.

You can send your items to the following address:

Heartis Clear Lake

14520 Highway 3

Webster, TX 77598

