Nxu working to create megawatt plus charging for commercial EV trucks in Quartzsite

So many of the gifts we all received or gave out this holiday season arrived on a commercial truck. They're necessary to make our economy go, but challenges lie ahead as many see a future of electric commercial vehicles. One Arizona company is trying to solve that problem in the years to come.

From above, it doesn't look like much. 7.5 acres of sand, dirt, and rocks in Quartzsite – a stop between Phoenix and Los Angeles. But Mark Hanchett says he sees the future here.

"We see this as a launching pad, not just to the United States, but also international opportunities as well."

The launching pad is a charging station with capabilities not on the market yet: megawatt plus charging, according to Nxu, a Tempe and Mesa-based charging solutions company. From the beginning, they'll have spots for cars, but the real magic is charging docks for semi-trucks.

Hanchett says commercial truck charging is a necessity going forward.

"We're in talks with a number of companies that have products on the market today, and we know what they're doing in the future. And part of our planning steps is how do we facilitate success today with the products they're marketing and selling today. How do we help bring that to the customer? How do we plan for tomorrow?"

"It is expensive capital to put those systems out there," said Dr. Steven E. Polzin, of the Arizona State University School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment.

Polzin says the demand on the electrical grid will be high, especially for commercial trucks. He adds that charging stations need to be able to adapt as technology changes.

"These pieces of equipment.. they buy now may be technologically obsolete in five years as well.. so there may be ongoing capital needs to keep up with technology."

Hanchett says they're well aware.

"As we move towards commercial trucks, those battery packs are going to get bigger. Technology will always advance. Charge times will get lower because you need more power to pump into that. And we're trying to plan for that."

At Nxu, they build energy storage batteries as well, so they believe the toll on the grid won't be as high.

"We're thinking energy storage. We're thinking local generation through renewables. We're thinking how do we better support Quartzsite in this particular location, or anywhere we go with that availability of power," said Hanchett. "So as the demand increases, we want to start thinking about how do we store that? How do we produce that? How do we send that back out?"

So for now, it may be just dirt, but it could be just the beginning.

"I'm excited for 2024," said Hanchett. "I think this is going to be something others look at and say we want to do that, too."