Expand / Collapse search

Nxu working to create megawatt plus charging for commercial EV trucks in Quartzsite

By
Published 
Technology
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - So many of the gifts we all received or gave out this holiday season arrived on a commercial truck. They're necessary to make our economy go, but challenges lie ahead as many see a future of electric commercial vehicles. One Arizona company is trying to solve that problem in the years to come.

From above, it doesn't look like much. 7.5 acres of sand, dirt, and rocks in Quartzsite – a stop between Phoenix and Los Angeles. But Mark Hanchett says he sees the future here.

"We see this as a launching pad, not just to the United States, but also international opportunities as well."

The launching pad is a charging station with capabilities not on the market yet: megawatt plus charging, according to Nxu, a Tempe and Mesa-based charging solutions company. From the beginning, they'll have spots for cars, but the real magic is charging docks for semi-trucks.

The truck stop of the future

Hanchett says commercial truck charging is a necessity going forward.

"We're in talks with a number of companies that have products on the market today, and we know what they're doing in the future. And part of our planning steps is how do we facilitate success today with the products they're marketing and selling today. How do we help bring that to the customer? How do we plan for tomorrow?"

Related

Are demands for electric vehicles slowing down? Here's what you should know
article

Are demands for electric vehicles slowing down? Here's what you should know

As major carmakers ramp up their investment in electric cars, supplies are expected to grow in the coming years. However, some are wondering whether demand for EVs are keeping up with the supply.

"It is expensive capital to put those systems out there," said Dr. Steven E. Polzin, of the Arizona State University School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment.

Polzin says the demand on the electrical grid will be high, especially for commercial trucks. He adds that charging stations need to be able to adapt as technology changes.

"These pieces of equipment.. they buy now may be technologically obsolete in five years as well.. so there may be ongoing capital needs to keep up with technology."

Related

EVs: Here's what you should know as interests in electric cars continue to rise across the U.S.
article

EVs: Here's what you should know as interests in electric cars continue to rise across the U.S.

With high gas prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that more people are looking at buying new or used electric vehicles, or EVs. Here's what you need to know about EVs, as well as other things that are unique to this type of cars.

Hanchett says they're well aware.

"As we move towards commercial trucks, those battery packs are going to get bigger. Technology will always advance. Charge times will get lower because you need more power to pump into that. And we're trying to plan for that."

At Nxu, they build energy storage batteries as well, so they believe the toll on the grid won't be as high.

EV chargers in Arizona: How hard is it to find them?

Are you ready for a road trip in your new electric vehicle? Well, there's a lot to consider as charging stations expand across the nation. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen hit the road and drove in all directions to see if the infrastructure was ready in Arizona.

"We're thinking energy storage. We're thinking local generation through renewables. We're thinking how do we better support Quartzsite in this particular location, or anywhere we go with that availability of power," said Hanchett. "So as the demand increases, we want to start thinking about how do we store that? How do we produce that? How do we send that back out?"

So for now, it may be just dirt, but it could be just the beginning.

"I'm excited for 2024," said Hanchett. "I think this is going to be something others look at and say we want to do that, too."