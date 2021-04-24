NYPD: Asian man critically injured in unprovoked Manhattan assault

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

NYPD: Asian man critically injured in unprovoked Manhattan assault

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

NYPD seeking suspect in unprovoked Harlem assault

The NYPD is seeking a suspect in an unprovoked assault on an Asian-American man in Harlem.

NEW YORK - The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in an unprovoked assault against a 61-year-old Asian-American man in Manhattan.

According to authorities, on Friday night just before 8:30 p.m., the victim was standing at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street in East Harlem when the suspect attacked the victim from behind without warning.

The suspect then kicked the victim multiple times in the head, before running away.

The victim sustained significant injuries due to the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers, and a multi-colored baseball cap.

Authorities released surveillance video and photos showing the suspect, obtained from the vicinity of the incident location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!