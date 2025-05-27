Oak Flat: Supreme Court rejects Arizona tribe's plea to block building of copper mine

The Brief The Supreme Court on May 27 rejected an appeal to halt construction of a copper mining project in Arizona. Resolution Copper plans to mine on federal land in the Tonto National Forest known as Oak Flat. Apache Stronghold, a group representing San Carlos Apache Tribe members, says the land is sacred.



The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Arizona tribe fighting to halt the construction of a copper mining project on federal land that they hold sacred.

What we know:

The justices left in place lower court decisions allowing the transfer of the Tonto National Forest land, known as Oak Flat, to Resolution Copper, which plans to mine what it says is the second-largest known copper deposit in the world, the Associated Press reported on May 27.

The Trump administration has said it will push to complete the transfer.

Dig deeper:

Apache Stronghold, a group representing the interests of certain members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, has argued that the land transfer will result in the destruction of the site in violation of its members’ religious rights.

Related article

Map of Oak Flat