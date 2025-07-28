Officer among those killed in NYC shooting; new details on AZ indecent exposure arrest | Nightly Roundup

article

Authorities investigate New York City shooting that left a police officer and others dead; family of Arizona murder victim is still searching for answers; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 28, 2025.

1. Officer among those killed in New York City shooting

What we know:

Three people, including a police officer, died following a shooting in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Dig deeper:

The Associated Press is reporting that t he suspect was identified as Shane Tamura of Nevada, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

2. Mother of Arizona murder victim still hoping for answers

What we know:

The mother of a Phoenix man who died following a shooting is not giving up hope, even though investigators have not identified a suspect in the case.

The backstory:

Matthew Groves died in 2018. He was riding his skateboard near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, and had stopped to rest on the patio of the Purple Turtle Sports Bar when he was shot and killed.

3. Trump reveals why he booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago

What we know:

President Donald Trump revealed what made him stop speaking to Jeffrey Epstein for years, as he detailed how the disgraced financier "did something that was inappropriate" while visiting his Florida home.

Timeline:

The pair reportedly fell out of touch in 2004 following a dispute, according to reports from Florida.

4. Indecent exposure suspect's past legal problems revealed

What we know:

We are learning more about the past of a man who is accused of exposing himself to others at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Dig deeper:

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cameron Robert Strempel, and and as it turns out, this was not his first run-in with the law.

5. Weekend deputy-involved shooting turned deadly

What we know:

A deputy-involved shooting that happened in Mesa over the weekend, near the area of Broadway and Crismon Roads, has left a suspect dead.

What they're saying:

"Deputies issued commands for the suspect to drop the weapon; however, the suspect continued to advance toward them," MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said. "When the suspect failed to comply with verbal commands and posed an imminent threat, deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the individual."

