Arizona weather forecast: 110+ degree temps expected in Phoenix for several days
PHOENIX - A hot forecast is ahead!
Today:
Temperatures climb to 110+ in the lower deserts with a forecast high of 112 degrees in Phoenix. The average is 106 this time of year. Still, it could be worse!
The record high today at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is 121 degrees, set in 1995.
High pressure to the east has been bringing extreme temperatures to much of the south, and will continue to impact Phoenix for the next several days with 110+ weather.
Later This Week:
Tuesday is expected to hit 110, Wednesday will reach 111 and finally, the temperature should drop to around 108 on Thursday.
Overnight temperatures will not be as mild as last week, but still aren't too bad! The low is forecast to slip to the middle 80s Tuesday morning and mid to upper 80s by Wednesday morning through the weekend in Phoenix.
Storm Chances:
The small drop in temperatures is possible due to increasing moisture and the possibility of storms by Thursday. For now, rain chances hit 10% Wednesday evening and 20% Thursday through Thursday evening.
In eastern Arizona, storm chances actually begin today with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances improve over parts of northern Arizona, like Flagstaff, Tuesday into Wednesday, with the best potential on Thursday.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com