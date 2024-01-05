Expand / Collapse search
Officer hurt, suspect killed in Peoria shooting: police

3:30PM
Police Shootings
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say a Phoenix officer was hospitalized and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Peoria.

The shooting happened on Jan. 5 at the Larry H. Miller car dealership near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Employees say they saw a truck pull into the back of the dealership, followed by several officers. They then heard gunshots, followed by several more.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

"One officer was injured and is being transported to a local hospital," Phoenix Police said. "The suspect is also being transported to a local hospital."

The officer was shot in the leg and has been released from the hospital. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Junior Reyes, was declared dead at a hospital.

"The loss of life of any member of our community is never the outcome we want," Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said. "Events like this show us that the potential for violence against our officers is real."

