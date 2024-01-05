Expand / Collapse search

Officer, suspect injured in Peoria shooting: police

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say a Phoenix officer and a suspect have been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria.

The shooting happened on Jan. 5 at the Larry H. Miller car dealership near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Employees say they saw a truck pull into the back of the dealership, followed by several officers. They then heard gunshots, followed by several more.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

"One officer was injured and is being transported to a local hospital," Phoenix Police said. "The suspect is also being transported to a local hospital."

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's injuries are unknown.

A Phoenix officer and a suspect were hurt in a Peoria shooting near 87th Avenue and Bell Road on Jan. 5.

