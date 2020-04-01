Officers discover nearly 200 rolls of toilet paper inside stolen SUV: Beverly Hills PD

Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department made a bust involving one of the most in-demand items in the coronavirus pandemic.

The patrolling officers discovered 192 rolls of toilet paper inside a stolen SUV. The department shared a picture of the incident on its Instagram page.

Officers also recovered a gun while searching the vehicle.

It was unknown where the toilet paper rolls would be distributed.

No further information was immediately released.

