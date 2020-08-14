Officials: Classes at J.O. Combs Unified School District not resuming on August 17 amid staff callout

article

Officials with a far East Valley school district say they will not be able to resume classes on August 17 due to insufficient staffing levels.

The decision was made public in a statement written by J.O. Combs Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory A. Wyman.

"We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students. In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns," read a portion of the statement.

District officials say all classes, including virtual learning, will be cancelled, and they do not know how long the staff members will be absent, and cannot confirm when in-person instruction may resume.

District officials say they will share an update no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 17.

"Please know that we are acutely aware of how polarizing this issue is, and how challenging these ongoing developments are for our entire community. We will continue to work closely with our employees and our families to develop solutions that provide a safe and healthy return to school," read a portion of the statement.

In a letter addressed to families living within the district's boundaries on August 11, school district officials say their Governing Board voted on August 10 to reopen schools for in-person learning on August 17.

"This difficult decision comes after the release of the data benchmarks from the Arizona Department of Health Services, as well as tremendous feedback from families in the District who expressed a strong need for their children to return to the classroom," read a portion of the statement released on August 11.

According to the district's website, the district's five K-6 schools, as well as its middle school and high school, serve families living in the San Tan Valley area.

Controversies mount over in-person classes

The issue of in-person classes has been controversial in the far East Valley, with the Queen Creek Unified School District experiencing growing tension over plans to begin in-person classes on August 17.

Seven teachers have resigned since the board's vote, according to the district's public relations director. Some teachers in the district, however, say the actual number is closer to 40.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.