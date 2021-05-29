Officials: Dozens of homes without power due to wildfire near Tonopah

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say dozens of homes are without power as a result of a fire near Tonopah.

According to a brief tweet, the Courthouse Fire is burning southwest of Tonopah, and has charred about 450 to 500 acres of land.

"Resources on scene report very active fire behavior," read a portion of the tweet. Officials say aircraft and additional fire engines have been ordered. About 73 homes are without power.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

