Officials: Gun discharge at Lancaster County church security office injures 2

article

An accidental discharge of a gun at a Pennsylvania church on Sunday morning injured two people, church officials said.

Officials said the firearm "was accidentally discharged" inside the security office at Worship Center in Upper Leacock Township at about 10 a.m. Sunday, local media reported.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital, but the church later posted an update saying that person had been discharged. The Worship Center said in an earlier statement that there was no threat to the public "and we are praying for those injured."

East Lampeter Township police responded to a report that a man had shot himself in the head during a morning service. A radio dispatch report said the man was conscious.

Dustin Leed, director of digital ministry, said all church security officers are armed.