Officials: Naked man found dead after falling through ceiling and getting hit by a car in Cochise County

Investigators in Cochise County are investigating a rather bizarre incident that ended in tragedy.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning. According to a statement released by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home southeast of the town of Willcox for a disturbance.

According to investigators, the person who reported the incident said an acquaintance of hers apparently climbed into the crawl space of the home from the bathroom, before crashing through the ceiling in the kitchen. The caller also said the man, who was naked, ran from the home and into the desert.

Officials say deputies who responded to the area found the 46-year-old man nearby. The man was apparently struck by a car and left in the roadway, and was declared dead at the scene. The car has not been located at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on from Phoenix