Officials: Opening date of Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale pushed back

article

Officials with Great Wolf Lodge say the opening of its new location in Scottsdale will not happen on September 18 as originally scheduled.

In a statement to FOX 10, officials blame the opening delay on an electrician shortage in the Valley.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard of excellence and won’t compromise the guest experience, so we decided to move the opening day in order to complete the remaining work and to offer adequate time for in-resort training for our pack members once that work is finished," a portion of the statement read.

Those affected by the delay in the facility's opening will be offered a complimentary future stay for the same number of nights they originally booked, officials say. They will also give all kids under 17 that are impacted by the delay a complimentary "Wolf Pass" for use during the rescheduled stay, which will include entry to a number of attractions.

Representatives with the Great Wolf Lodge say they will announce a revised opening day as early as next week. The location in Scottsdale is Great Wolf Lodge's first location in Arizona.